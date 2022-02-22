Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur Commence Filming For 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' In London; See Pic

Made In Heaven fame Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal have commenced shooting for their forthcoming project Lord Curzon Ki Haveli in London. The project, which marks actor Anshuman Jha's directorial debut, has faced multiple postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially slated to go on floors in March 2020.

Sharing a picture with Rasika, Arjun and actor Paresh Pahuja, Anshuman quipped, "Firsts are always special for they only happen once" and further mentioned that he'll reveal other stars onboard the project soon. Rasika also dropped a video encapsulating the picturesque views as she travelled to the film's sets.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 22, Anshuman dropped a glimpse of him alongside Arjun, Rasika and Paresh, all decked up in winter clothing as they were filming for their project. In the caption, he cited a quote while introducing the ensemble cast. He wrote," "While the monkey is merely bored, man has boredom plus imagination" 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' NOW FILMING. Firsts are always special for they only happen once. With three of my 5 delightful cast members. The jokers in the pack to be revealed soon!" Take a look at the post.

As per ANI, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Parambrata Chatterjee are also associating with the project. Anshuman Jha is also known for his work in the 2019 film Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele, written and directed by Harish Vyas, which also starred Zareen Khan along with Ravi Khanvilkar, Gurfateh Pirzada and Nitin Sharma in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Rasika Dugal will also be seen stepping into the shoes of a volleyball coach for the web series titled Spike. The actor was recently in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh as she filmed for the project, and shared pictures of her posing amid the snow-capped mountains. According to Variety, the actor has been undergoing volleyball training in Mumbai for the last three months. "Finally onto the next schedule for #Spike!. Living the start-stop life. Shoot Gods please be kind!", she wrote. The series has been created by Nishtha Shailajan and Dhaval Shah, while Imber Media is bankrolling it.

