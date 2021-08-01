Rasika Dugal Celebrates One Year Of 'Lootcase'; Fans Respond Hilariously To Her Question

Rasika Dugal, one of the spectacular actors from the movie industry, recently dropped in a video clip on social media for all her fans in which she decrypted some of the beautiful memories from her movie, Lootcase, that recently completed one year. She even added a question to her post related to her film to which she received funny and interesting replies from numerous fans.

Lootcase completes one year

Mirzapur actor, Rasika Dugal recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which two of the lead artists of the film namely Kunal Kemmu and Aryan Prajapati, who essayed the role of Rasika’s husband and son respectively, can be seen. In the caption, she made a thrilling piece of the announcement and revealed how her movie, Lootcase had completed one year. She further cracked up her fans by dropping in a question related to her character in the film and wrote, “और हम last time पूछ रहे हैं... 'किसका bag है?!!! (I’m asking for the last time, whose bag is it?)” She then tagged all the cast and crew of her film that included popular actors namely Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, Aryan Prajapati, Kunal Kemmu, Ranveer Shorey, Disney+ Hostar and others.

Many of her fans were amazed to see her post and poured in love and best wishes for her and the team. Many of them also shared words of praise for the film stating how "awesome" and "fabulous" the film was. Many users also answered Rasika Dugal’s question and dropped in funny responses in the comments section. Rest all others added memorable dialogues from the film and reminisced how amazing the movie was. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Rasika Dugal’s Instagram post.

As the actor Kunal Kemmu essayed the lead role in the film, even he shared a touching note on Instagram along with a video clip showcasing a glimpse of the film. In the caption, he stated how he couldn’t believe that the movie completed one year and added how he felt grateful to play Nandan Kumar and working with such a fantastic team. Several fans congratulated the actor and showered tons of heats in the comment section.

IMAGE: RASIKA DUGAL'S FACEBOOK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.