Rasika Dugal Goes Down Memory Lane, Croons 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi' Tittle Track; Watch

On March 18, actor Rasika Dugal took to her Instagram handle and shared a Reel video, wherein she revealed that the funniest television show she has watched was Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. Penned by popular comic and satiric writer Sharad Joshi, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi is a sitcom that aired on DD National in 1984. As seen in Rasika Dugal's Instagram post, the actor goes down memory lane and croons the title track of the show.

Rasika reveals funniest TV show she watched

In this Instagram Reel video, the actor stunned in a casual look. She wore a baby pink coloured shirt and paired it with light shade denim shorts. Keeping her hair open, Rasika Dugal also sported a pair of eyeglasses. Here, the actor is seen surfing through her TV channels and suddenly a question pops on the screen, 'Which is the funniest TV show that you have watched'. Replying to the same, Rasika Dugal says, "for anyone born in the 80s, there was a show called Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi".

She further went on to sing the title song of the sitcom. As mentioned in the caption, Rasika shared, "This made me go down memory lane". She further added, "Those who remember this show #YehJoHaiZindagi... say yea!". For her fans that were not born in the 80s, Dugal said, "For those not born in the 80s... send me YouTube links if you find any". The actor also penned the lyrics of the title track and said, "Best lyrics ever and best use of Hinglish!".

Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi plot

Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi is a sitcom that aired on DD National. Penned by comedy writer Sharad Joshi, it was helmed by Kundan Shah, S. S. Oberoi and Raman Kumar. Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi plot revolved around funny happenings in the lives of Ranjit Verma and Renu Verma, played by Shafi Inamdar and Swaroop Sampat, respectively. Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi cast ensemble also stars Rakesh Bedi, Satish Shah, Nivedita Joshi-Saraf, Tiku Talsania, Farida Jalal and many others.