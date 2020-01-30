Rasika Dugal Joins Anshuman Jha's Directorial Debut 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'

It has been reported that Mirzapur actor Rasika Dugal and actor Parambarta will be seen joining the cast of Anshuman Jha's film Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. Actor Anshuman Jha will make his directorial debut with the film this year. According to reports, the script of the film is written by Bikas Mishra. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a dark comedy and a thriller film.

Anshuman had posted a picture with Rasika previously on his social media. In the post, he had mentioned that she is one of his favourite artists. The movie already stars Arjun Mathur and Tannishtha Chatterjee in pivotal roles, and the inclusion of ace actors like Rasika Dugal and Parambarta will only act in the benefit of the film.

While talking about the cast of the film, Anshuman said that he is extremely thankful to have landed such amazing actors. While complimenting the actors he said that they are all very ‘exemplary at their craft’. He further stated that they all fit in the role perfectly and that as a maker, shooting with them is going to be a fun experience. He has worked with some of the actors previously as a co-star, however, working with them as a maker will be a different experience for him.

Anshuman Jha also reportedly stated that with the addition of such great talented actors has made his job a little easier. However, he also said that it also means that he has the additional responsibility of living up to their standard of work. While talking about the screenplay of the film he said that the screenplay is unique. He added that he is stoked to narrate this story to the audience. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is slated to release in the month of February in London.

