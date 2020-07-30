Rasika Dugal On Groupism In Bollywood, Says 'it's Not Necessarily A Display Of Privilege'

Bollywood actor Rasika Dugal recently spoke about the existence of groups in the Hindi film industry and how it affects fresh talent. In an interview with an entertainment portal, she said that the presence of groups in Bollywood is not necessarily a product of privilege. She also spoke about exploring the comedy genre and her upcoming film Lootcase. Read ahead for more details:

Rasika Dugal on groupism in Bollywood

Rasika Dugal talked about the existence of groups in the Hindi film industry. The actor said that groups exist in every profession and are not necessarily a display of the power dynamic. She added that in any job, there would be people who will huddle together. She elaborated that these people don’t need to gather together because they are all privileged or because they have a certain kind of privilege that others don’t. But, they might huddle together because they like working with each other. The actor added that this is because their sensibilities match or could be due to some other reason, which might lead to a formation of groups in any sector.

The Manto actor further noted that groups are formed for a variety of reasons, and people feel a sense of comfort to work within them. Rasika explained that for any creative process or environment, everyone needs to break out of these groups and work in different set-ups where they can expand their experiences.

Rasika speaks about her first comedy venture Lootcase

In the same interview, Rasika Dugal also spoke about her upcoming film Lootcase, which is her first movie in the comedy genre. Talking about the film, Rasika said that when the makers shared the script with her, she failed to realise it immediately that she was looking for something light-hearted after her intense drama series, Delhi Crime.

Rasika Dugal further said that her upcoming film Lootcase has a ‘very distinctive and quirky sense of humour’. She added in the interview that Rajesh and author Kapil (Sawant) had even written the instructions on the screenplay with a lot of humour and it was somewhat a laugh-out-loud learning experience.

