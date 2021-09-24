Rasika Dugal Recalls Acting Journey; Reveals How A Phone Call Changed Her Life

Rasika Dugal opened up about various aspects of her life in her interview with the instagram handle of Humans Of Bombay. The actor's career peaked after her role in Manto, and she explained in her interview with the platform how she was offered the role. She mentioned that her role in the film 'changed everything'.

Rasika Dugal on her role in Manto

Directed by Nandita Das, the biographical drama was released in 2018. Rasika Dugal mentioned that she bagged the role after she received a call from Das, who wanted to cast her in the film, which she said 'changed everything.' Apart from Rasika Dugal, the film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

After speaking about Manto, the Lootcase actor went on to shed light on other projects she was part of, like Mirzapur. She mentioned that she was 'craving a project that would reach a wide audience' and that's exactly what Mirzapur was for her. She also shared her experience from the sets of Kshay and mentioned that there were about four people on set on a good day. Dugal spoke about the praise she received for her work in the film and that it premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival. She went on to state that he mother organized a special screening of the film in Jamshedpur, because of how proud she was of her daughter's performance.

Apart from speaking about the highs of her career, she was also candid about the lows. She mentioned that she has signed about five films, but none of them worked out as producers told her she was not 'sellable'. The actor called it the 'lowest time' in her career. She mentioned that she save five auditions a day and took on 'small parts' in about 14 films. The actor grew up in Jamshedpur, where being a Doctor or Engineer seemed like the only two options. However, Dugal's ideas and thoughts changed after she went to college. she mentioned that entering college had 'opened the door to a whole new world'. She shared that she explored the worlds of drama and dance and once her course ended, she knew that she wanted to be an actor.

Image: Instagram/@rasikadugal