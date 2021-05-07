Rasika Dugal Says 'finally I Am 18' As She Gets 'vaccinated'; Fans Say She Looks Only 16

Actor Rasika Dugal recently announced that she has taken the first dose of vaccination for COVID-19. On May 6, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her post-vaccination. Following the safety norms by sporting a face shield and mask, Rasika Dugal said, "And finally I am 18! Vaccinated. First jab done". The actor further urged, "Please register yourself if you haven't yet".

Rasika Dugal gets vaccinated

As seen in Rasika Dugal's Instagram post, she shared two pics from her vaccination process. In the first image, she posted a selfie after taking the vaccination dose. Here, she is seen holding her arm, seemingly where she took the dose. In the second still, Rasika Dugal shared a picture of the Covid-19 vaccination centre, wherein several people are seen waiting for the vaccination.

Rasika Dugal mentioned in her Instagram caption, "Even though getting an appointment took multiple tries (from @mukulchadda who aced the fastest finger first act with help from covialerts.in). Once there, it was all smooth and streamlined". She further thanked all the "very brave frontline workers", BMC and the people at #NairHospital for making the process "seamless". Rasika Dugal also said, "And for the first time this week, I felt hopeful... the most desirable side effect. #GetVaccinated #BreakTheChain #IndiaFightsCorona".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Rasika Dugal were quick to share their response in the comment section. One of the users said, "Stay Safe 'Out of Love-2'", while another added, "How they allow you to take this. U r only looks like 16 Mam". Another fan said, "Ur one the lucky few been trying everyday unsuccessfully". A fan comment on Rasika Dugal's Instagram post read as "Wish I had a Mukul Chaddha in my life. My fingers are so not fast". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

On the work front for Rasika Dugal, the actor's television series Out of Love recently released the second season. Based on Doctor Foster by Mike Bartlett, the series stars Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli in lead roles. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan, the series is adapted by Hotstar for its label Hotstar Specials. The series was renewed for a season 2 on Apr 2021.

IMAGE: RASIKA DUGAL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.