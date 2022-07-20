Rasika Dugal Set To Be Seen Revisiting 'Delhi Crime' Season 2

Being part of stories that are told with sensitivity has pretty much been the theme of Rasika Dugal's career. The versatile actor is now all set to be seen revisiting her role as Neeti Singh in the most awaited second season of Delhi Crime. Its streaming platform Netflix dropped a glimpse of what the upcoming season has in store for the viewers and it looks like it's an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Rasika's Delhi Crime is one of the flagship series of the streaming platform. It continues to be one of the most talked about series and it has sparked an important conversation in the public domain about the safety of women. In the first season, Rasika was seen essaying the role of an IPS trainee. The second season has her onboard as a confident officer navigating a city like Delhi.

Rasika Dugal says, “Delhi Crime is a show which is close to my heart. I loved reprising my role as IPS officer Neeti Singh. She is idealistic and sincere with just that touch of being jaded, which, I guess, is inevitable for anyone who is part of a difficult system. This season has a lot of her trying to navigate the personal and the professional. I am so looking forward for the season to release after we shot it in spurts over the last two years. We started shooting pre pandemic and finally finished shoot late last year. So I am delighted that it is ready to be shared with an audience who gave Season 1 so much love.”

Rasika's upcoming projects include Spike, Amazon Prime's Adhura and Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.