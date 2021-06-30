Rasika Dugal Shares Her Epic Binge Watch-list, Quips "The Binge-watcher Is Never Satiated"

Rasika Dugal took to Instagram to share a list of interesting content that she has been watching on various OTT platforms. She shared the list along with a series of amazing photographs where she posed in front of her television set. She also added that she is ready for recommendations from followers as she has been enjoying binge-watching all the projects she mentioned in the caption. Fans seemed to praise her watch list and also provided recommendations in the comments section of the post.

Rasika Dugal shares her epic binge watch-list

Rasika Dugal posted a picture where she was seen posing in front of her television set with a remote in hand. She rested comfortably on the pillows around her and clicked a series of pictures that she posted to Instagram. Further, the actor captioned the post by mentioning that a binge-watcher is never satiated. The actor further added that especially on a rainy day she's on the lookout for a good binge, thus she welcomed all the recommendations that her followers would provide. She then continued to add her own watch list that she claimed to have helped her laugh and cry through the ups and downs of the world we are in currently.

Rasika Dugal started the watch list and mentioned the series that tops the list was Veep. She wrote that she completed all the seven seasons of Veep as she was hungry for a good laugh. She further added that the series is available on Disney Plus Hotstar. The actor further continued to say that she was amazed that she missed out on the gem of a series for so long. She continues to say that the series was funny, clever, and robust. Rasika Dugal next mentioned Mare of East Town which was also available on Disney Plus Hotstar. The actor wrote that she watched the series for all the reasons people have been praising actor Kate Winslet.

Rasika Dugal then shed light on the film Sherni which was the latest release by Amazon Prime. The film features Vidya Balan in the lead and followes a story of a forest officer played by Balan. Rasika Dugal mentioned that she watched the series for unbiased reasons. The actor then wrote that she was naturally drawn towards stories with women at the centre, however, she remarked that she also watched Druk which she found to be intoxicating. She concluded the point by saying that nothing makes her happier than a good performance.

Image: Rasika Dugal Instagram

