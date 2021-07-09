Rasika Dugal Shares Her First Portfolio Shoot In Bombay With Throwback Picture

Rasika Dugal, one of the prolific actors of the industry who has received immense love and fame from her web series, Mirzapur recently recalled the time when she went for her first portfolio shoot in Bombay. She stated how she had to go through numerous auditions to finally qualify for an ad shoot. She even shared a thank you note for the photographer who created her first portfolio in the city and also shared her experiences.





Rasika Dugal’s Throwback to her first portfolio

Made in Heaven fame Rasika Dugal recently took to her Instagram handle and shared the photo from her first portfolio shoot. Recalling the time when she struggled to get her portfolio done, she stated, “ I remember saving up money for a few months before I could get this done. Finally managed because of that one ad shoot I got after doing a million auditions... running to them in between theatre rehearsals”. Sharing her experience and thanking the photographer, she added, “I was mostly confused and lost (well some things don't change) about what I wanted from the shoot. Thank you for helping me through this with so much calm and care”. Rasika Dugal continued by reminiscing her time in the industry and stated, “It has been a crazy decade and more ever since... an abundance of experiences... and the unexpected kindness of so so many”.

As Rasika Dugal gained an immense fan following after her breakthrough performance in Mirzapur, several fans took to her Instagram post and flooded the comments section with compliments. Many of them stated how she looked ‘cute’, ‘beautiful’ and ‘stunner’ while some celebrities also added words of praise for her and stated how lovely she was. Take a look at some of the reactions to Rasika Dugal’s Instagram post.





On the work front

Rasika Duggal made her Bollywood debut in 2007 from the movie, Anwar and went on to appear in several other movies such as Hijack, Tahaan, No Smoking, Bombay Talkies, etc. As she received amazing reviews for her role in the web series, Mirzapur, she further appeared in popular movies and series namely Lust Stories, Lootcase, Hamidabai Ki Kothi, Out of Love, Delhi Crime, A Suitable Boy, Darbaan and many more. She is currently gearing up for the release of her short film named The Miniaturist of Junagadh in which she will be essaying the role of Nurhayat.

