Rasika Dugal Shares Workout Video; Motivates Fans With A 'start Kar Lo' Message

Bollywood actor Rasika Dugal recently took to Instagram to share a fun workout video with a short note on how she keeps herself going during the tough days. In the video shared, she was seen pulling off a series of outdoor exercises including running and jumping. She also added a motivational note in the caption, encouraging her fans to not procrastinate and look for excuses, no matter what the situation is. Rasika Dugal’s fans have flooded the comments section in agreement while appreciating her dedication.

Rasika Dugal’s preaches perseverance

Celebrated actor Rasika Dugal recently shared a video to keep her followers motivated and it seems to have left an impact. In the video shared, she was seen working out in numerous open spaces including the terrace and a playground. In one segment of the video, she was also seen working out at home, with a yoga mat in her living room. The video shows how consistent she has been, over the last few months, even when the gyms were shut due to the lockdown.

In the caption for the post, Rasika Dugal mentioned that if a person is looking for an excuse, they will always find plenty of them and most of them are also quite valid. She shed some light on how everyone, including her, uses multiple excuses to skip a workout but it is not the way to go about it. She stated that she has to struggle every day to convince herself to step out and execute her workout schedule. However, the product has always been worth all of it and hence, she believes in keeping it going, no matter what. She also asked the reader to not procrastinate and get at it as soon as possible. Have a look at the post on Rasika Dugal’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have complimented the post and the meaningful note attached with it. A few of them have also thanked her for the morning dose of motivation. Have a look at a few of the comments.

