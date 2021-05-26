Rasika Dugal Unveils 'The Last Girl To Fall In Love' Featuring Prateik Babbar

Rasika Dugal has rapidly become one of the popular faces in Bollywood in the last few years. While fans would be well-aware of her work on screen, her upcoming project will witness her lending her voice to one of the characters. In her latest Instagram post, the actor has shared the poster of her upcoming audiobook titled The Last Girl To Fall In Love. Rasika also shared a short synopsis of the audiobook in the caption and what to expect from it, which promptly received excited reactions from the netizens.

Rasika Dugal’s audiobook The Last Girl To Fall In Love first look

Written by Durjoy Dutta, the audiobook witnesses Rasika Dugal and Prateik Babbar lending their voices to the main characters in the plot. Rasika will be voicing the character of Sandhya, which has been given the key focus in its story. The actor penned a note about the character which reads, “For Sandhya, the matriarchal regime is heaven - women are respected, flourishing, and safe. But all it takes is one accident to turn her world on its head and to truly open her eyes”.

Her fans soon sent reactions to the audiobook, expressing their excitement in the comments by writing that they “can’t wait” to watch it. The Last Girl To Fall In Love is an Audible Original. Audible has come up with several other popular audiobooks in recent times. Rasika was recently seen in the second season of the web series Out Of Love, which also stars Purab Kohli opposite her. She had also made a brief appearance in another web series Ok Computer, which had released a couple of months ago.

Rasika Dugal has starred in a number of other popular films and shows in the past. Some of them include Delhi Crime, A Suitable Boy, Bombay Talkies, Lust Stories, Aurangzeb and many others. She had also appeared in the films Lootcase and Darbaan, both of which had released on OTT platforms last year. On the personal front, she is married to actor Mukul Chadda, who had played the lead role in the Indian version of The Office.

