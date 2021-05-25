Rasika Dugal Voices Durjoy Dutta's Upcoming Audiobook 'The Last Girl To Fall In Love'

Rasika Dugal lent her voice to Durjoy Dutta's upcoming audiobook release, The Last Girl to Fall in Love. The romantic and suspense audiobook is slated to release on Audible on May 26, Wednesday. Announcing the same, Rasika Dugal took to her Instagram handle and shared cues of the upcoming suspense and romantic audiobook. Rasika Dugal audiobook also features the voice of Prateik Babbar.

Rasika Dugal voices audiobook 'The Last Girl to Fall in Love'

As seen in Rasika Dugal's Instagram post, the actor shared a quirky and incomplete note related to the plot of The Last Girl to Fall in Love. The image is a digital paper that is titled, 'Confidential' and read as 'The dawn of the new world the past will be erased matriarchy shall reigns supreme, By order'. However, this note is incomplete as some lines are blurred. Sharing the picture on social media, Rasika Dugal wrote, "Will the truth ever come out? Listen to #TheLastGirlToFallInLove on @audible_in tomorrow (26th May)". She further added, "Written by @durjoydatta. Voiced by @_prat and me. For a sneak peek follow the link in bio".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Rasika Dugal's Instagram were quick to share their response. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Congratulations Rasika". Some fan comments read as "amazing", "nice", "can't wait", "excited". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Rasika Dugal audiobook, The Last Girl to Fall in Love, is based on a bizarre case of murder. It follows the story of Manav, Sarita, and Sandhya who are drawn into a universe of intrigue, suspense, and delusion as they navigate a new world. As mentioned in Audible, this story is a new system in which they exist, and it is an upturned world where womankind is supreme.

Rasika Dugal was recently seen in the web series, OK Computer. The science fiction comedy-drama television series was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Created and directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar, the series stars Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Jackie Shroff, Kani Kusruti, and Ullas Mohan in the lead roles. OK Computer began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on March 26, 2021.

IMAGE: RASIKA DUGAL'S INSTAGRAM

