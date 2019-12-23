Ratna Pathak Shah's Best Silver-screen Performances In Supporting Roles

Actor Ratna Pathak, who is popularly known for his character Maya Sarabhai, has grabbed the attention of the audience and fans with her excellent acting skills. She has always surprised her fans with the way she gets into the skin of the characters and catches its mannerisms. Though Ratna has worked predominately in the television industry, she has given some of the unforgettable performances on the silver screen as well. Here are some of her best on-screen performances:

Lipstick Under My Burkha

The Alankrita Shrivastava directorial grabbed the headlines for the negative criticism for its content. Though the film gained a mix-response, many critics appreciated the film. Ratna Pathak played the character of an old-age woman, who is attracted to a young swimmer. Her character Bhuaji, in the film, reads an erotic pulp fiction novel titled Lipstick Dreams.

Kapoor and Sons

Ratna Pathak Shah played Sunita in the Shakun Batra directorial Kapoor & Sons. The struggle of her character is evident in the film. Dealing with the husband's extramarital affair to balancing the affection between her two sons, her character is seen helpless in the film. Accepting her child's sexuality to trying to maintain peace in the family, she has been seen changing with dynamics.

Golmaal 3

The third installment of the Rohit Shetty directorial, Golmaal 3 released in 2010. Apart from the star cast, Ratna Pathak and Mithoon Chakraborthy also feature in the action-comedy film. The old-age romance between the duo on the screen was loved and enjoyed by the audience and fans. Their characters Guddi and Pappu looked flawless and perfect with each other. Pathak also bagged several awards for her performance in the category of best-supporting actor female.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

The rom-com, directed by Abbas Tyrewala, stars Imraan Khan and Genelia D'Souza in the lead characters. The film also features star couple Ratna and Naseeruddin Shah. It was their seventh project together. The Savitri-Amar bond and their conversation sequences in the film keep a smile on the face of the viewer throughout the film.

Nil Batey Sannata

The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial, featuring Swara Bhasker and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead, is the story of a mother who pursues an unconventional way to teach her daughter a lesson of her life. Ratna Pathak was seen playing a confidant to Swara's character. She was seen playing a mentor to Swara's character.

