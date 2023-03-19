Ratna Pathak Shah Opens Up About Older Women Getting Major Roles In Film Industry

Ratna Pathak Shah opened up about more women getting roles above a certain age now. The actress admitted women are an important segment of the paying public. The actor said the movie makers will have to cater to their demand.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Ratna said, “I think definitely it’s a reality and there are several reasons for that. For one, we are a very important segment of the paying public. Humare pass maal hai aur aurton ke pass abhi maal hai (We have money and women nowadays have money) Toh you will have to please me. You will have to tell me stories which I find interesting. I don’t find Madmax and that whole violent world interesting. You will have to tell me stories that I like because I’m paying for it. It’s a very big important fact.”

“Second thing, there are so many of us, right? And third, we have finally gotten out of this totally stereotypical formulaic mindset of making a story. Ek hi kahaani chapte jao, chapte jao television mein, movies mein, har jagah ek hi chapte jao, (keep doing one kind of stories, on television, in films, just same everywhere), ” she added.

Ratna Pathak Shah on overkill of OTT platforms

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress also talked about the OTT platforms and how they are ‘superb disruptor’ in the game but it is getting overkilled by the repetition of the same ideas. She said if one individual executes an idea well, fifteen more people will follow suit. Since it is incredibly challenging to come up with an original idea, they simply duplicate it.

On the work front, Ratna Pathak Shah is currently starring in web series Happy Family: Conditions Apply alongside Raj Babbar, Ayesha Jhulka, Atul Kulkarni and Sanah Kapur. The 10-episode series, which was written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia, debuted digitally on March 10 with four episodes. Thereafter, two new episodes will air every Friday until March 31.

