Ratna Pathak Shah Says THIS Show's .63% Rating As Her 'most Depressing Experiences'

Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah has contributed extensively to the Indian film industry over the span of 40 years. It is not far-fetched to say that the actor has been an active part of the change in the dynamic entertainment industry over the years and has first-hand witnessed the evolution of television and cinema considering her flourishing career in both the sector. Currently gearing up for her upcoming comedy-drama titled Hum Do Humare Do, the seasoned actor recalled one of the depressing experiences of her career.

Ratna Pathak Shah recalls her 'most depressing experiences'

During an interview with Outlook India, the 64-year-old actor weighed in on the changes in the entertainment industry where the dynamics of a role is not limited to the conventional gender norms. Not only women, according to the actor, but even the depiction of men in modern cinema deserves recognition. While on the topic, she recalled one of the most depressing experiences of her life while working in the hit 2004 sitcom Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai.

Featuring notable actors like Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan and Rajesh Kumar, the sitcom was considered ahead of its generation. Although it did not do well in terms of ratings while it aired, over the years, the younger generation picked a liking towards the show giving it the status of a cult classic on television. Talking about the same, Ratna Pathak Shah believed that her entry on the small screen would bring a change to the storytelling on television.

However, it did not happen as the actor further groused about the small screen being stuck on 'saas-bahu/reality show mess'. She recalled Sarabhai vs Sarabhai receiving a .63 per cent rating in 2006 and called it 'the most depressing experiences' of her life. However, she also mentioned that the popularity of her sitcom only grew once the 'youngsters watched it online'.

More on Ratna Pathak Shah

The veteran actor is known for her work in movies like The Perfect Murder, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Golmaal 3, Kapoor & Sons, Love per Square Foot, Unpaused and more. She is all set to appear in the Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Sanon new movie Hum Do Humare Do set to be released on October 29.

(Image: Instagram/@ratnapathakshah)