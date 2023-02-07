Raveena, Kajol, Hema Malini Gather To Mark Lata Mangeshkar’s First Death Anniversary

On the occasion of Lata Mangeshkar’s first death anniversary on Monday, actors Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Asha Parekh and Hema Malini got together to honour the nightingale of India. Raveena shared the pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, "All about tonight! #legends in honour of #latamangeshkarji #ashaparekhji #hemaji".

In the pictures, Hema Malini and Asha Parekh were sitting on chairs. While the former wore a black saree to the event, the latter donned a green silk one. Raveena was dressed in an ivory dress. On the other hand, Kajol chose a green silk kurta for the occasion.

Check out the post here:

All the four actresses are considered some of the best actress of Indian cinema. They lead the two significant periods in Hindi film history. Lata ji has also performed some legendary songs for each one of them.

More on Lata Mangeshkar's death

Lata Mangeshkar passed away after 28 days of hospitalisation while undergoing post-COVID treatment. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11. The singer is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath.

The singer sang more than 30,000 songs in 35 different languages and recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films over the course of her 80-year career. For her beautiful voice, she was dubbed "The Nightingale of India" and awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.