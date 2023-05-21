Raveena Tandon And Daughter Rasha's Recent Photos Leave Fans Confused; Here's Why

Raveena Tandon treated her Insta family to new pictures from her daughter's pre-graduation dinner party. Now, the actress has offered a glimpse inside the celebrations by sharing several pictures with her daughter Rasha and other family members. However, what grabbed her fans' attention was the similarities between her and her 18-year-old daughter - some called them twins, while others misunderstood her as her sister.

In the images, Raveena Tandon can be seen in a pink saree while her daughter opts for a yellow embellished sharara. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "And then they are all ready to fly out the nest #pregraduationdinner #parentteacherdinner." Soon after she shared the images, her fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Great pictures of mother-daughter who look like sisters now, Rav @officialraveenatandon , Rasha @rashathadani looks like your shadow , both very beautiful stay blessed." Another wrote, "Twin tondon." A confused fan asked, "She is your sister?" A fan called Rasha, actor's copy, "Your daughter is a copy of you."

More about Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha

Raveena Tandon, who got married to Anil Thadani in 2004, welcomed her daughter Rasha in March 2005. This year, she celebrated her 18th birthday and shared several pictures on her Instagram handle. "17 was my favourite year yet. I met new people, visited different places, learned so much more about the world and myself. With 18, I’m grateful for my people and the years I’ve gotten to spend with them. I’ve learned the value of the people I love and that nothing lasts forever- we’re all going our separate ways and have to be ready what’s what life has in store for us. Thankyou everyone for all the love and wishes. Forever grateful," read her caption.

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that she will soon make her Bollywood debut alongside Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan, as per ANI. The project will reportedly be helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor. According to a report in ANI, the director feels that Rasha is the perfect choice to play the role as the character she would be portraying is quite unique.