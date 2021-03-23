Raveena Tandon And Her 'fluffball' Lucifer Turn 'selfie Posers'; See Pictures

On March 22, 2021, Bollywood diva, Raveena Tandon took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures featuring herself and her pet dog, Lucifer. In the picture, she can be seen holding her dog adorably and clicking the mirror selfie picture. One can also see her flashing her bright smile as she clicked several selfies. Sharing the snaps, Raveena called herself and her pet dog ‘selfie posers’ and ‘fluffball’.

Raveena Tandon calls herself and her pet 'dawg' 'Selfie posers'

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans dropped positive comments and complimented her. Samantha Steffen called the picture, “Beautiful” and dropped a dog face emoticon. A fan commented, “so cute” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Beautiful” with several red hearts. A netizen commented, “Awesome pictures” with red hearts. Another one wrote, “Nice ma’am”.

Raveena is an avid animal lover. Recently, the actor dug up her 2000 gallery and dropped a throwback video from her trip to the Okavango Delta, Botswana. In the video, she can be seen sitting in front of the Panthera Leo species. She penned a long caption on International Forest Day sharing her experience with the animals. She wrote, “’#throwback’ in the year 2000. My trip to the ‘#okavangodelta’. ‘#botswana’, ‘#missyoumadmike’. Had been for many safaris before as a kid with my day, but domestic, my first encounter with the Panthera Leo species, this gorgeous pride of females, alert out to make a kill for their pride”.

She continued, “Was on a professional vehicle with my camera, sitting on the open camera seat on the bumper of the jeep, when we encountered them, did not have the time to jump into the back”. “Really did not have the guts to look into their eyes, (they literally pierce through your soul), if any of them thought I was a good mean, then with many more trips into this wonderful world of the wild, I realized”. “Humans are actually not on the menu, Animals only attacked if provoked or threatened. We are the most dangerous species, we’ve ruined their habitat, invaded their homes and committed genocide”. She pledged to protect the planet and not ruin and ravage it anymore.

A peek into Raveena Tandon's photos

Image Source: Raveena Tandon's Instagram

