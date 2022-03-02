It was just a week ago when actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon's collaboration in Ghudchadhi was officially announced via social media. Now, the shooting of the upcoming movie has already begun in full swing. Speaking of which, on Wednesday morning, Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her behind-the-scenes fun with Sanjay Dutt.

Raveena Tandon & Sanjay Dutt try viral reel trend

In the recent past, a viral reel trend that sees people recording themselves using different camera angles have taken the social media by storm. Joining the bandwagon, even Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt were seen trying their luck at acing the new trend. However, going by the caption of Tandon's latest post, it appears that the duo failed multiple times before getting it correct. While sharing the video, she wrote, "On set shenanigans with @duttsanjay ! attempt 243637 #bts #ghudchadhi." Take a look at the clip below:

As soon as the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it amassed umpteen likes in no time. While one user said, "Fantastic sanjay sir and raveena ji osm," another hailed them as, "Superb, no match". Check out the reactions below:

A week ago, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram to announce that the shooting of Ghudchadhi has hit the floors. Sharing a quirky teaser clip, Dutt wrote, "Bringing the laughter, drama with a fun-packed movie #Ghudchadi, at your doorstep soon." For those unaware, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan will make his Bollywood debut in the forthcoming film. Samthaan also took to his social media to confirm the same and said, "Announcement …and it had to be a Big one yes…Dreams do come true." Take a look at the teaser below:

Previously, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have also collaborated for the much-anticipated film K.G.F: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie also stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. K.G.F: Chapter 2 will hit the big screens on April 14, 2022. The second part of the movie sees Yash reprising his role as Rocky. He will become the mesiah of people struggling at the KGF camp thereby change the dynamics between the politicians and gangsters in the gold business. Along with this, his battle with antagonist Adheera is much-awaited by fans.

Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon