Raveena Tandon Announces Wrap Of Her Digital Debut 'Aranyak' With A Fun Video; WATCH

Indian actor, model, and producer Raveena Tandon is known for her work in Hindi cinema. The actor made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool. She has worked in several Bollywood films including Dilwale, Andaz Apna Apna, Dulhe Raja, Aks, and Mohra. The actor will be featured in the Netflix Original Series Aranyak, which revolves around the story of two cops. The Akhiyon Se Goli Maare actor recently took to her social media handle to announce that the shooting of the series is completed with two Instagram boomerangs.

A look at Raveena Tandon's Instagram video

Actor Raveena Tandon recently shared two boomerang videos with her 5.2 million Instagram followers. Raveena can be seen wearing a denim shirt with a clapperboard in her hands that has 'WRAP' written on it in the two videos. The caption of the post read 'When it's a wrap!'

Fans who have always been drooling over Raveena Tandon's photos did not remain calm this time either. As soon as the actor posted the boomerangs, a plethora of fans and followers rushed to the comment section of the post and showered their love with several emojis. While some fans complimented the actor with 'beautiful' and 'wonderful' comments, several others spammed 'heart' emoticons.

Details about Aranyak

Raveena Tandon is set to make her digital debut with the Netflix Original Series Aranyak. The series portrays two cops who revives a bloodthirsty entity in the forest while looking for a missing tourist. The series is directed by Vinay Vyakul and casts Raveena Tandon and Parambrata Chatterjee as the lead characters.

Upcoming Raveena Tandon's Movies

Raveena Tandon has worked in several Bollywood movies post her debut in 1991 for which she won Filmfare Lux New Face Award 1992. Some of her blockbusters include Mohra, Satta, Andaz Apna Apna, Daman: A Victim Of Marital Violence, Shool, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Dulhe Raja, Aks, Ziddi, and Flowers of Stone. The actress will be portraying Ramika Sen in the upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2. The movie is set to release on July 16, 2021, and features Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles.

Image Source: Raveena Tandon's Instagram

