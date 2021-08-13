Raveena Tandon Beams As A Proud Mom, Shares Daughter's School Performance Report Card

Actor Raveena Tandon is on cloud nine at the moment and is feeling proud of her daughter who has scored very good marks in school. Raveena took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her daughter’s report card where she got A’s in all her subjects. She posted the report card along with a video of her daughter Rasha beaming with great joy.

Raveena Tandon shares daughter's report card after she scores good marks

Sharing the post, Raveena wrote, “My A (star) baby girl. #cambridge #igcseresults @rashathadani.” In the report card, fans can see that Rasha scored A grades in World Literature, Physical Education, Global Perspectives, Geography, History, and First Language English. She is a student at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Apart from the report card, the groovy video of Rasha has been winning the hearts of her fans. The video showed how Rasha was overjoyed to score such good marks as she steps out with her father for a long drive while dancing.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Raveena wrote, “Just another car ride with the Thadanis. A normal feature at the #thadanihousehold. To unwind before giving a Spanish oral exam. A drive to school. In times of Coronavirus pandemic, physical exams in the midst of a pandemic.” Raveena mentioned that Rasha was appearing for her Class 10 board exams.

Apart from Rasha, Raveena also has three other kids. Raveena adopted Chaya when she was just an eight-year-old child and later 11-year-old Pooja. The actor adopted both her daughters in 1995 when she was 21 years old. She later married Anil, with whom she had daughter Rasha and son Ranbir. Raveena is also a grandmother as both Chaya and Pooja have kids.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha is a black belt in the martial art form, Taekwondo. She had shared the picture of her daughter along with the belt and the certificate while expressing her love for her daughter. "Meri Beti Blackbelt! @officialrashathadani proud of you! Love the way you don’t remove your mask and are following all safety protocols! Safety first during these times of exams. Love the way you say 'kal school jaana hai' @officialrashathadani (sic),” she wrote then.

IMAGE: OFFICIALRAVEENATANDON/Instagram

