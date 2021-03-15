Raveena Tandon Bids Farewell To Her 'dearest' Pet Dog, Says 'See You On The Other Side'

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram on March 14, 2021, to share the news of the death of her 'dearest' companion of sixteen years, her dog Chotu. The actor posted a few pictures of the two of them and wrote a heartfelt caption alongside the pictures. In her caption, she bid her dog farewell and called him the ‘the noblest and the bravest soul’ she had ever met in her life. She also remarked that she knew her companion was in a better place now that he had crossed the threshold into the next world and opined that she wished to see him on the other side when the time came.

Raveena Tandon's dog passes away

Continuing with her caption, the actor said, "Lost my most loving and affectionate friend today. A glorious 16 years. Even though struck blind by an accident, he was the one who could see it all... ♥ï¸”. Raveena Tandon’s photos show her posing with her dog. The first picture looks like it has been taken a few years back when Raveena Tandon was younger and her dog had both of his eyes. The next two pictures seem to be more recent with the dog’s post-accident avatar being seen and Raveena Tandon’s love for the dog comes through in all the pictures.

Fans and followers of the actor reached out to her to condole with her on the loss of her dog. A follower wrote that she could feel the pain of the actor on the loss of her dog. Another said that the message for her dog had been beautifully penned by Tandon. Many comments were strings of hearts posted by followers on the post. The post received 515 comments and 57,000 likes and still counting.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana as a special appearance in the song Sheher Ki Ladki. 2021 will be seeing Tandon appear more on screen both in terms of OTT platforms as well as on the big screen. Tandon is set to appear as Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India in KGF: Chapter 2. She will also be seen in Aranyak as a police officer which will be streaming on Netflix soon.

