Raveena Tandon Celebrates 27 Years Of 'Aatish'; Shares Throwback Pic With Sanjay Dutt

Actor Raveena Tandon is quite active on social media and keeps her fans entertained by sharing photos and videos frequently. Recently, she took to her social media accounts and shared a throwback photo from the movie Aatish on the occasion of its 27th anniversary. Raveena featured in Aatish along with Sanjay Dutt.

Raveena Tandon celebrates 27 years of Aatish with a throwback photo

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of the movie Aatish on its 27th anniversary. In the photo, Raveena can be seen along with Sanjay Dutt and it is a still from one of the popular songs of the movie Aatish called Ya Dilruba Ya Dilruba. Alka Yagnik, Jolly Mukherjee, and Mukul Aggarwal composed the song. Take a look at Raveena’s post below.

Aatish marked the directorial debut of Sanjay Gupta. This film starred Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, and Atul Agnihotri in the lead roles. The movie released on June 17, 1994.

The movie revolved around two brothers namely Baba and Avinash who lived in a shabby house with their widowed mother. One day, a stalker tries to rape their mother, Baba kills him, and then Baba, Avinash, and their mother along with an orphan Nawab take shelter with a don named Uncle. Baba wants Avinash to study so he joins the crime world so that he could arrange money for Avinash’s schooling. Avinash becomes a police officer but things turn upside down when Avinash gets an assignment to catch Baba and he never knew about his brother’s hidden profession.

On the professional front, Raveena was last seen in the movie Khandaani Shafakhana, in which she appeared only for a song. Her last acting role was in the movie Shab in the year 2017, in which she played the role of Sonal Modi. Raveena will be playing a crucial role in the upcoming movie K.G.F Chapter 2. She will play the role of Ramika Sen in the movie.

In 2019, she also appeared as a judge in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 9. She has been a part of many reality shows like Sabse Bada Kalakar, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabla, Chhote Miyan, Chak De Bacche, and several others. She even hosted a talk show called Issi Ka Naam Zindagi in the year 2012.

IMAGE: RAVEENA TANDON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.