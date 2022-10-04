Raveena Tandon Celebrates Husband Anil Thadani's Birthday With A Family Outing; See Pics

Raveena Tandon shared a trail of pictures from her dinner outing with family as she marked her husband and film producer Anil Thadani's birthday. The KGF: Chapter 2 star was seen posing adorably with Thadani, their daughter Rasha Thadani, and other family members. Her birthday post for Anil received reactions from celebrities like Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor among others.

Raveena Tandon shares pictures from husband Anil Thadani's birthday celebrations

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena shared a photo dump where she could be seen dressed in a casual blue top, twinning with her husband. The actor could also be seen giving Anil a kiss on the cheek, while also posing with their daughter and other guests. In the caption, she wrote, "Birthday Boy Blues ♥️ #3rd October #anilthadani." Take a look.

Reacting to her post, actors like Sonali Bendre, Chunky Panday, Farah Khan and more penned heartfelt comments wishing Anil.

For the unversed, Raveena and Anil tied the knot back in 2004, following which they welcomed two kids- Rasha and Ranbirvardhan. Raveena also adopted two daughters - Pooja and Chaya, when she was 21 years old. Both of them are married and have their own kids.

Raveena is quite active on social media and treats fans with the latest updates on her life. She recently shared another post celebrating the eighth day of Navratri, while explaining the reason behind its importance.

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in the blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and more. The Prashanth Neel directorial went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. She will now be seen in an upcoming family entertainer film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt.

