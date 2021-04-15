Raveena Tandon Clicks Stunning Pic Of 'unperturbed' Tigress In Tadoba; Fans In Awe

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, who is known to be very passionate about wildlife photography, had recently visited the Tadoba sanctuary. She shared a few pictures of a tigress and wrote a sweet note about her yawning. Check it out:

Raveena Tandon captured a tigress in Tadoba

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of a tigress. In the first picture, the tigress looked right into the camera. In the second picture, she yawned as Raveena captured the candid moment. Raveena called the tigress beautiful and wrote, "In the still of a hot Tadoba afternoon, lazily napping and not even perturbed by our presence, she gave us a royal glance, and continued with her snooze .. pics."

Reactions to Raveena Tandon's photos of the tigress

Raveena's editor Sarosh Lodhi wrote that she had done full justice to the beauty of the tigress. He mentioned that it was a fun process to edit those pictures. A follower wrote that it was a beautiful picture. Her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. They also wrote that the picture was magnificent and the tigress looked gorgeous. Here are some comments on Raveena Tandon's latest photo.

A sneak peek into Raveena Tandon's Instagram

Raveena shared a photo of her daughter and combined the picture with one of her stills from a movie. In the picture, her daughter was all decked up with makeup and braided hair. She also shared a hilarious video with her cat Puma. In the video, Raveena whistled while the cat seemed extremely curious. Puma came close to her mouth to understand what Raveena was doing. Raveena wrote that Curiosity 'kissed' the cat. She also shared a picture of herself from the early 90s. In the picture, she was seen relaxing in a green room. Raveena wrote, "#throwback the early 90s, a candid shot from @khalidmohamed9487 s archives, found in his attic! Thank you for this pic and love you daddy! ♥ï¸ circa-1995. - Raj Mistry" Here are some of Raveena Tandon's photos from her page.

