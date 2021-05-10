Raveena Tandon Comes To SC Lawyers' Aid Amid COVID; SCBA Grateful For Oxygen Cylinder Gift

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has thanked Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon for sending oxygen cylinders amid the COVID-19 crisis. President of the SCBA Vikas Singh on Monday wrote a letter to the star for gifting 9 oxygen cylinders to SCBA. In his letter, Vikas Singh highlighted the surging COVID cases in the national capital and the lack of medical infrastructure. He also mentioned the death of 90 lawyers.

"The continuing spike in COVID cases and lack of Medical infrastructure in and around Delhi has hampered the admission of our members and their families in hospitals in this hour of need. The demise of 90 lawyers over the last few days is distressing and shocking," the letter read.

The SCBA President further thanked Raveena Tandon for gifting 9 oxygen cylinders to SCBA which will be utilized by the members and their families, and wished for her safety.

"In this grim situation, you have come out to gift us 9 Oxygen cylinders which shall be utilized by SCBA to save the lives of our members and their families who are unable to get admissions in hospitals and are dying in need of oxygen. For this kind gesture, the SCBA shall always be grateful too you. I wish you the best of health and hope for the well-being and safety of your loved ones," the letter read.

Raveena Tandon who has been helping the people in need by collecting funds to arrange oxygen cylinders to Delhi has achieved a target she'd set herself. Tandon had taken to Instagram and shared a picture while giving a glimpse of her entire team that is ready to leave from Mumbai to Delhi and the oxygen cylinders that were arranged by her foundation Rudra. While captioning the post, the actor mentioned that she knows her efforts are less, yet, she is happy that it can prove beneficial for a few.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 12,651 new COVID-19 cases, 13,306 recoveries, and 319 fatalities, pushing the total cases to 13,36,218, total recoveries to 12,31,297, and the death toll to 19,663. The active cases stand at 85,258, and with this, the positivity rate stands at 19.10 per cent, which is the lowest since April 16.

