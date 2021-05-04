Raveena Tandon Donates 100 Oxygen Cylinders, Says 'help Someone Get Breath Of Life'

Amid the sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases, actress Raveena Tandon has been actively working while providing support to the people in need. From responding to all the messages of help to helping people with COVID resources, the actress has been running from pillar to post to lend support. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and informed about donating 100 oxygen cylinders along with her NGO Rudra Foundation.

Raveena Tandon donates oxygen cylinders

The actress shared a poster on Instagram that showed that Raveena donated the oxygen cylinders to ‘Oxygen Seva on the wheels’ from Mumbai to Delhi that is supported by Delhi Police, Utsab Bains, and team for the needy. The actress in the caption revealed that she has a target of 500 cylinders, out of which 100 have been arranged and they are now looking forward for the help from others to arrange for 400 more cylinders. The actress shared that the first lot of the cylinders is on its way and will reach Delhi soon.

Apart from Raveena Tandon several other celebrities also came forward to help the country amid the ongoing crisis. Singer Sonu Nigam recently teamed up with young golfer Krishiv to provide oxygen concentrators. On the other hand, chef Vikas Khanna who is living in the USA recently informed about sending oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and personal protective equipment to India to help the country combat the life-taking virus.

Earlier, Raveena Tandon highlighted the importance of getting a vaccine as India fights a deadly COVID-19 second wave. Raveena Tandon said that she is disturbed by people's attitude towards vaccination. In conversation with Hindustan Times, Raveena revealed that one does not become a 'superman' if you're vaccinated. She stressed that vaccination is important and one can be protected by it but also still be carriers of the virus. "Vaccine doesn’t guarantee you 100 percent efficacy but it definitely protects you from a full-blown case," Tandon told Hindustan Times. The actor has taken the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 tally in India

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2 crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 2,02,82,833. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,47,133 comprising 17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 81.91 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(Image credit: OfficialRaveenaTandon/ Instagram/ PTI)