Raveena Tandon Drops Video Montage From Surprise-filled Birthday With Family & Team; WATCH

Raveena Tandon's 48th birthday was filled with surprises from her family members and team. Taking to her social media, the Mohra star posted a video montage encapsulating her special day, which started off with a surprise from her family members including daughter Rasha Thadani and husband, Anil Thadani. It was followed by another surprise and cake-cutting ceremony with her team and much more. She also penned a gratitude note thanking everyone who was a part of the celebrations.

Raveena Tandon shares a video montage from her surprise-filled birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena shared her birthday video and wrote, "A day full of surprises! #26thoctober 2022 thank you all♥️ for making it special!" Take a look.

Reacting to her post, many celebrities like Sanjay Dutt’s sister, Priya Dutt, Sonali Bendre, and more sent her birthday wishes.

Raveena recently reflected on her journey in the film industry, mentioning that despite having a great father, people tried to 'bury and reject' her. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, she said, "Despite having such a great father, people tried to bury me, and reject me, but every time I fought back. This was never easy. And this really bothers me about this industry that a real talented person never gets the chance to prove themselves easily."

Raveena said she doesn't understand the 'dirty politics' that's going on in the industry. "In my 30-year-long career, I have seen so many people struggling to keep afloat and fight back. Some survive, some don’t and that’s so shattering to watch," she added.

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in the blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and more. The Prashanth Neel directorial went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. She now has the family entertainer film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt in the pipeline.

