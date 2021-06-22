Raveena Tandon Enjoys Road Trip With Husband And Son, Shares A Glimpse

Raveena Tandon shared a video on Tuesday morning and showed how she was enjoying some family time. She, along with her husband Anil Thadani and son Ranbir, chilled in the car as they listened to Udit Narayan, Hariharan, Kailash Kher's song Yun Hi Chala Chal. She expressed excitement and wrote, "Rooaaaddtrip! Yaaayy." Looks like Raveena Tandon's family is all set for a short break.

Raveena enjoys road trip with family

Raveena also shared glimpses of how she celebrated International Yoga Day. She sat amid a lush green lawn and performed some yoga postures. She also dug out a series of old pictures to mark Father's Day. Neelam Kothari, Manav Gangwani, Bhavana Pandey, Farah Khan Kunder, and many others dropped endearing comments.

What's next for Raveena?

On the work front, Raveena is set to make her web debut with Netflix’s Aranyak, directed by Vinay Waikul, written by Charudutt Acharya. Besides Raveena Tandon, the show will also feature Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain and Megna Malik. This year, she wrapped up shooting for the venture.

She wrote, "The last day of the shoot for #aranyak . all happy smiles in February. Missing the gang, the action , the fun.. happy days will@be back again . Didn’t know I’m going to miss work so much ! Hahaha always waited for that break in between work , and now waiting for a break in the pandemic, to get back to work! #thistooshallpass🙏 and we shall overcome this time too."

She is also awaiting the release of her movie, KGF: Chapter 2, alongside Yash, Sanjay Dutt. The teaser shared by Hombale Films garnered massive love from moviegoers. "A promise was once made, that promise will be kept!," the makers wrote as they planned a surprise ahead of Yash's birthday. In KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, Raveena will be seen playing the role of Ramika Sen.

