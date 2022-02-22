Raveena Tandon Enters 'adulthood' Of Marriage With Anil Thadani On Their 18th Anniversary

One is considered an 'adult' when he/she attains the age of 18 in India, but Raveena Tandon stated even marriage attains a period of 'adulthood.' The actor shared that she has entered the 'adulthood' of her marriage with Anil Thadani, a film distributor, as she marked her 18th wedding anniversary.

The Mohra star went back in time to the moments when the couple tied the knot. She used some heartwarming moments for her husband, and highlighted their togetherness in the good and bad times.

Raveena Tandon marks wedding anniversary with marriage video from 18 years ago

Raveena took to Instagram to post videos from her marriage. The 49-year-old looked ravishing in a red and golden lehenga, along with traditional jewellery like nathni, necklace and maang tikka, while Anil donned a cream sherwani, on their wedding.

In the videos, one could see the couple performing the rituals for their wedding, and her parents too could be seen following the instructions from the priest. In some of the close-up shots, Raveena could be seen smiling widely.

The actor shared that as they entered the 'adulthood' of their marriage, she could not have 'asked anything more than' her husband. Raveena wrote her husband was 'it all' through their good and bad and 'good times' and 'trying times.' She even quipped that their 'thick' and 'thin' times were her and him respectively.

She also went on to koo and shared some beautiful photographs from her marriage.

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani's married life

Raveena and Anil had got married in 2004 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They have two children, a 16-year-old daughter Rasha and 13-year-old son Ranbirvardhan. The actor had adopted two daughters before her marriage.

Raveena Tandon on the professional front

The actor made headliens for her work in the series Aranyak last year. She had played the role of a police officer in the show.

Her work was appreciated when she was honoured at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards recently. She wrote that she felt honoured about the award, while also posting a throwback picture of her late father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon, who passed away earlier this month, receiving an award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards 14 years ago. She will now be seen in KGF: Chapter 2.