Raveena Tandon Flaunts Her Saree Swag Collection; Fans Go "always A Stunner"

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently shared a series of photos showing off her saree collection. The actress uploaded photos wearing different types of sarees from different occasions.

Raveena Tandon's photos of her saree collection

The actress shared almost ten photos of herself wearing different types of sarees and showed off her collection to her fans and followers. The first photo showed Raveena in a pink saree. In the second photo, the actress was seen holding an award and wore an orange saree. The rest of the photos showed Raveena in grey, black, silver, green and red sarees. The actress wrote "#sareeswag, a collection" in her captions while sharing the photos.

Friends and fans react to Raveena Tandon's Instagram post

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra left a heart emoji on the actress' post. South Indian actress Charmme Kaur wrote "Hot" with heart eyes emoticon on Raveena's post. Most of the fans wrote that the actress looked absolutely gorgeous and beautiful in the pictures. One fan wrote that the actress was a stunner while another fan called her pink beauty.

Raveena Tandon urges fans to wear a mask

Recently, Raveena shared a throwback video of herself travelling on a plane. The actress can be seen sanitizing her surroundings. While sharing the video, she addressed the rising cases of Covid. She also urged her fans and followers to wear a mask. The actress wrote that the video was back from 2020 when she was travelling. She further wrote, "Please keep wearing your masks. The highest jump in cases reported in India yesterday. Let’s be careful of our own safety and the safety of others. You might even just be a carrier so please be careful around people."

A quick look at Raveena Tandon's movies

The actress made her debut with the 1991 action movie Patthar Ke Phool which earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The actress was next seen in the 1994 cult comedy movie Andaz Apna Apna alongside Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. Raveena has featured in various commercially and critically successful movies like Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja, Anari No.1, Shool, Daman and Aks

