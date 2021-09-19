Raveena Tandon Fumes At Workers Licking Rusk, Keeping Feet On Food At Bakery

In the age of social media, sometimes a video is enough to bring attention to wrongdoings of poeple and bring the culprits to task. And one such video is drawing anger from netizens, including celebrities. A video of workers showing unhygienic practices while making rusk or toast is going viral on social media. One of those to react was Raveena Tandon. The actor sought that the offenders get the strictest of punishments.

Raveena Tandon unhappy over video of unhygienic rusk making

Workers at a bakery could be seen openly keeping their feet on the rusk kept in containers in the video. If that was not all, one of the workers at the end of the video deliberately licks a bunch of rusks and seemed to attempt blowing or spitting on it and he then put it in a packet. The workers were laughing as one of them seemed to talk about sending the video home. Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Raveena hoped that the men get arrested and that they remained 'behind bars forever.'

Film director Shivkumar Parthasarathy had shared the video and urged everyone to share it as much as possible, hoping they get the 'real taste' of toast or khari. He wrote that it would then be possible to trace the state to which they belong and the police could then take action.

"Just forward and share so it reaches the authorities and these uncouth loafers are booked. He wrote that nabbing them won't be difficult. Several netizens reacted furiously to the video. They expressed shock over and called it 'shameful.' One wrote, 'At least respect food.' While one wrote that their trust issues went lower, another already decided to not purchase baked stuff from Indian grocery shops.

Raveena Tandon is known to raise her voice against many other social issues. Last year, she had expressed her displeasure over the construction of the Metro at Mumbai's Aarey Forest. In an interview last year, she had also fumed at pet owners for disregarding their pets' defecation on the streets. She had also highlighted the issye of plastic pollution in the past.