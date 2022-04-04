Raveena Tandon Hails Ricky Kej For Bringing 'divinity Of Our Culture' To Grammys 2022

The Grammys 2022 took place on April 3, and Indian composer Ricky Kej won an award along with Stewart Copeland in the Best New Age Album category for Divine Tides. This was a moment of pride for Indians across the world and several celebrities from the country including Raveena Tandon took to social media to congratulate the artist for his achievement. This marked Ricky Kej's second Grammy Award after his win in 2015 for his album Winds of Samsara.

Raveena Tandon congratulates Ricky Kej on second Grammy Award

Ricky Kej won his second Grammy award at the prestigious event that took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Raveena Tandon took to her social media account after the grand event and penned down a note congratulating the artist on his second Grammy win. She expressed how proud she was of him and hailed him for bringing India's cultural divinity to the international stage. She also spoke about the Sanskrit term 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' that Kej explained in his acceptance speech. She also used the hashtag 'Proud to be Indian' as she shared the speech online, her caption read, "Second Grammy for #rickykej #GrammyAwards #GRAMMYs. So so proud. Brings the divinity of our culture on an international stage. #coexistence #VasudhaivaKutumbakam love and respect for life, all species. Pays respect to his guru. #proudtobeindian."

second Grammy for #rickykej #GrammyAwards #GRAMMYs . So so proud. Brings the divinity of our culture on an international stage . #coexistence #VasudhaivaKutumbakam love and respect for life , all species . Pays respect to his guru. 🇮🇳 #proudtobeindian pic.twitter.com/sdnDpFBoaw — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 4, 2022

Divine Tides was all about paying tribute to the resilience of humankind and the world in which we live and was shot at locations across the globe. Kej also shared a glimpse of the Grammys on his social media account and penned down a note of gratitude as he called Stewart Copeland a 'living legend'. Ricky Kej took to the stage at the ceremony and explained what the duo's album is all about with the help of the Sanskrit term 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. He said-

“In India, we have a saying as "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" which means that the world is one family. And when we think that the world is one family, the only thing that comes to our mind is living in peace within the human species. But we have to go further in that and we have to live with peace with all the entities that live on this planet, whether it is the wildlife, the forest, the elements of nature which as the water we drink, the air we breathe, the land we walk on and Divine Tides is all about co-existence.”

