Raveena Tandon Has Beautiful Message For World Wildlife Day, Shares Her Photography

With the World Wildlife Day celebrations in order on March 3, Andaz Apna Apna actor Raveena Tandon also took to her Instagram handle to celebrate with the world. Tandon shared a string of images from the vault of her own collection of wildlife photography. The photos featured a number of wild animals including tigers, deers, elephants, and all of them are seen in their natural habitat. We could see Raveena holding the camera in the wilds to capture photos and a photo of her hanging out at a wildlife sanctuary. Tandon also added a photo from her wildlife photography exhibition showcasing her work.

In Raveena Tandon's latest post on world wildlife day, she also added an elaborate caption to wish everyone ‘Happy Wildlife Day’ and talked about the significance of this day. She said most of our wildlife was now endangered and we as the children of mother earth had the responsibility to protect our planet and our fellow species. She asked everyone to take a pledge today to give our all and protect our beautiful wildlife, their habitats and make the world beautiful, greener and healthier for the generations to come. She then wrote she was sharing beautiful moments captured on camera by her to celebrate today and each day and teach our children love, kindness, compassion for our co-species. Check out Raveena Tandon's photos from the wilderness-

Fans' reactions

When Tandon added the photos on Instagram, many of her followers wished her for World Wildlife Day. They were also amazed by her work with many commenting heart eyes, red hearts and even complimenting her photography by adding ‘wow’, ‘lovely’, ‘awesome’ in the comments. Kahani actor Indraneil Sengupta, who is also into photography, liked her work and commented ‘1st image’ with a fire emoticon. Read comments here-

Raveena Tandon's love for wildlife

Raveena Tandon did not share her work for the sake of World Wildlife Day, the actor is an environmentalist and an ardent animal lover. A week ago she shared a picture of a panther captured by her on her camera. The click was from her trip to Kabini wildlife sanctuary which is Karnataka and she also added the video of the wild creature wandering the woods. She wrote in the caption “Just got him in good light for a split second and he gave me a splendid shot.” She then added we must protect our wild species or else future generations will only read about the beautiful planet that once existed. Check out the post here-

