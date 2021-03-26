Raveena Tandon Highlights Outrage Over 'dumb Statements' Vs Violence Against Women

Instances of crime against women often spark strong reactions from Bollywood stars. And an example of this was a recent video of a Congress leader trashing a woman, leaving Raveena Tandon unhappy. The actor expressed her displeasure over the outrage on ‘dumb statements’, but not for violence against woman.

Raveena Tandon on Congress leader thrashing woman

Reacting to the video of a Chhatisgarh councillor assaulting a woman. Raveena tweeted, ‘Outrage over dumb statements Vs Violence on women.’

The actor’s comment seemed to be in response to the criticism and a social media movement against Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat’s ‘ripped jeans’ remark. The politician’s comment asking what values a woman wearing ripped jeans could give her kids, had sparked a row, and many celebrities joined the trend of posting pictures with their ‘ripped jeans’ to express their protest.

Congress leader assaults woman

As per reports, the incident took place at Gobranawapara in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on March 24. The Congress councillor named Mangraj Sonkar was furious over the woman’s baby allegedly damaging his car’s nameplate. After the accused’s son thrashed the toddler, the politician also assaulted the woman.

In the video caught on CCTV, the politician could be seen in a heated argument with the woman, before slapping her.

A First Information Report was lodged in the case under Sections 294, 323 and 506 and the police informed that they will arrest the accused soon.

