Raveena Tandon Honoured With Padma Shri At Padma Awards 2023

Indian actor Raveena Tandon received the Padma Shri Award from the hands of President Droupadi Murmu at the 2023 Padma Awards. The actor has been conferred the award back in January 2023 and received the award for her work as an artist. Raveena Tandon was in attendance at Rashtrapati Bhavan and got the honour at a Civil Investiture Ceremony.

#WATCH | Actor Raveena Tandon receives the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/9BaFYP3TZi April 5, 2023

Raveena Tandon was awarded the honour alongside Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravaani, who received the win for RRR and Indian percussionist Zakir Hussain. This year, a total of 106 Padma Awards were conferred. Out of them, 6 Padma Vibushans, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards have been awarded.

The Padma Shri is the fourth highest civil honour in India. While the Padma Shri is bestowed on those with distinguishing contributions in any field, the Padma Bhushan is granted to those who have had distinguishing contributions of a high order. The Padma Vibhushan is the highest of all and is awarded to those with exceptionally distinguished services. The highest civilian award is Bharat Ratna, which has not been bestowed to any single person since 2019.