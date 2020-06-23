Raveena Tandon Pays Tribute To Indian Army And Shuts Up Troll Who Tried To Mock Her; Read

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently took to her Twitter handle to share a heartwarming video of a group of Indian Army soldiers singing. And this video has left the actor in tears as she went on to write a lovely note along with the video. Seeing this post fans went all out to give positive comments to the post.

In the video, there is a group of five Indian army soldiers who are singing a heart-wrenching song. Along with this two-minute video, Raveena penned a sweet note for them. She wrote saying that there are tears in her eyes and a lump in her throat.

She further went on to write saying “the true sons of the soil... my Veers, my brothers, my loves...” Raveena also added that there is talent in their veins and passion for their motherland. Check out the video below.

Tears in my eyes and a lump in my throat... the true sons of the soil.. my Veers , my brothers, my loves... talent in the viens and junoon for their motherland...♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ I love you Veera, wherever you may be ... pic.twitter.com/fqP1oC9UmR — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 23, 2020

Seeing this video, fans of the actor could not stop themselves from leaving positive notes and comments on the post. They went on to praise the Indian army for all their hard work and dedication they have put in keeping every Indian safe. One of them wrote, "Wah Puttar Wah. You are the Punjabi who shows when we carry arms, it's to protect our motherland, to shine name of Dasham Pita." While the other one wrote, “Every Indian is proud of their soldiers because every Indian is safe in their houses because you're there on the border because of Indian Army.” Take a look at a few more.

This is so so beautiful!! His mother must be so proud to give us a tiger like him!!🙏🙏🙏



I don’t have words to express my feelings. Nation will be proud of him.



Let’s pray he stays safe with all his other soldier brothers !



Thanks for sharing !! 🙏🙏#IndianArmyOurRealHero — Sharad Bishnoi (@SharadBishnoi05) June 23, 2020

Also read | Raveena Tandon Reveals What Makes Her Happy The Most; See Pics

However, one user left a negative comment on the post, but Raveena had the perfect reply for him. Seeing this comment, Raveena shared an emotional yet powerful tweet which read,

Dear sir,I’d love to call u Ch....spotted.But no,instead I will tell you,that a soldier who dies at the border,is someone’s son,brother,someone’s husband.True that he is a soldier first,but his blood bleeds red too.we aren’t different,pain is the same,if you lose a son,or I do♥️ https://t.co/xXKrPCYvuq — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 23, 2020

Also read | Watch Raveena Tandon’s ‘giggly’ Throwback For Winning A Special Award For Her Film 'Aks'

Raveena Tandon received heaps of praise from fans for her befitting reply. Check out a couple of tweets.

You won my heart when I was 12 and you do it every time even now. Queen and woman crush forever ❤️♥️ — Sapan (@SappyReDevil) June 23, 2020

He needs this reply.👌 — Sharmistha (@SharmisthaDatt9) June 23, 2020

Raveena Tandon has always been regarded as a patriot who voices her opinion for the country whenever she sees a need to. The actor has also starred in hard-hitting films regarding social issues in the past few years.

Also read | Raveena Tandon' Net Worth Continues To Scale New Heights From 'Patthar Ke Phool' To 'KGF2'

Also read | Raveena Tandon Exposes Bollywood; Mean Girl Gangs, Blocking By Actors & Their Girlfriends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.