Raveena Tandon, Kirron Kher Pray For Lata Mangeshkar As Singer's Health Deteriorates

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorated on Saturday as she undergoes treatment for COVID-19, which has been underway for over three weeks now. A doctor at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where her treatment is going on, provided the health update on Lata Mangeshkar. The doctor informed that the iconic singer was critical and has been put back on the ventilator. He also added that she would continue to remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the observation of the doctors.

As soon as the news about Lata Mangeshkar being critical, many of her fans and friends from the film fraternity took to their respective social media handles to send prayers for her.

Raveena Tandon, Kirron Kher & other send wishes to Lata ji

Actor Raveena Tandon took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "#prayers speedy recovery to our nightingale @mangeshkarlata ji." While Actor and politician Kirron Kher tweeted, "I pray for the speedy recovery of the living legend Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji."

Aftab Shivdasani also took to the micro-blogging site and sent prayers to Lata ji. He wrote, "Sincere prayers for @mangeshkarlata ji’s recovery. A true legend and jewel of India." Bigg Boss fame Tehseen Poonawalla commented, "My wife @mvadera joins me in wishing #LataMangeshkar ji the speediest recovery. Didi remains in our thoughts and in the collective prayers of our country & her fans and admirers from across the world . #LataMangeshkar."

Comedian Vikram Sathaye tweeted, "Praying for #LataMangeshkar health," while Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sanam Shetty added, "Wish you speedy recovery #LataMangeshkar ji ."

Lata Mangeshkar critical, put on a ventilator

Dr Pratit Samdani of the Breach Candy Hospital has been sharing regular updates about the Bharat Ratna-winner's health and his statement on Saturday, as reported by ANI, was on her health deterioration. It was around last weekend that there was an improvement in her health. At that time, it was stated that she was no longer on the ventilator and responding to treatment. Apart from her doctors, Maharashtra Health Minister had also given a statement about her health.