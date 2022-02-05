Raveena Tandon, Kirron Kher Pray For Lata Mangeshkar As Singer's Health Deteriorates

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@raveenatandon/@kirronkher/Twitter/@latamangeshkar
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorated on Saturday as she undergoes treatment for COVID-19, which has been underway for over three weeks now. A doctor at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where her treatment is going on, provided the health update on Lata Mangeshkar. The doctor informed that the iconic singer was critical and has been put back on the ventilator. He also added that she would continue to remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the observation of the doctors.
As soon as the news about Lata Mangeshkar being critical, many of her fans and friends from the film fraternity took to their respective social media handles to send prayers for her.
Actor Raveena Tandon took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "#prayers speedy recovery to our nightingale @mangeshkarlata ji." While Actor and politician Kirron Kher tweeted, "I pray for the speedy recovery of the living legend Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji."
I pray for the speedy recovery of the living legend Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji pic.twitter.com/1OPMhZ3v50— Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) January 22, 2022
#prayers 🙏🏻 speedy recovery to our nightingale @mangeshkarlata ji. ♥️♥️♥️🎶🎶🎶 https://t.co/AVRf04VwNb— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 5, 2022
Aftab Shivdasani also took to the micro-blogging site and sent prayers to Lata ji. He wrote, "Sincere prayers for @mangeshkarlata ji’s recovery. A true legend and jewel of India." Bigg Boss fame Tehseen Poonawalla commented, "My wife @mvadera joins me in wishing #LataMangeshkar ji the speediest recovery. Didi remains in our thoughts and in the collective prayers of our country & her fans and admirers from across the world . #LataMangeshkar."
Sincere prayers for @mangeshkarlata ji’s recovery. A true legend and jewel of India 🇮🇳🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/yPXiqNxjIX— Aftab Shivdasani 😷 (@AftabShivdasani) February 5, 2022
My wife @mvadera joins me in wishing #LataMangeshkar ji the speediest recovery. Didi remains in our thoughts and in the collective prayers of our country & her fans and admirers from across the world . #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/NhVOqn8YYc— Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) February 5, 2022
Comedian Vikram Sathaye tweeted, "Praying for #LataMangeshkar health," while Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sanam Shetty added, "Wish you speedy recovery #LataMangeshkar ji ."
Wish you speedy recovery #LataMangeshkar ji . https://t.co/6mHlKoqy9v— Sanam Shetty (@ungalsanam) February 5, 2022
Praying for #LataMangeshkar health 🙏— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) February 5, 2022
Dr Pratit Samdani of the Breach Candy Hospital has been sharing regular updates about the Bharat Ratna-winner's health and his statement on Saturday, as reported by ANI, was on her health deterioration. It was around last weekend that there was an improvement in her health. At that time, it was stated that she was no longer on the ventilator and responding to treatment. Apart from her doctors, Maharashtra Health Minister had also given a statement about her health.
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors: Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/U7nfRk0WnM
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.