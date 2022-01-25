Raveena Tandon On Challenges Faced By Women In Film Industry; 'we Have To Work Harder'

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon has been in the film industry for over the past three decades. She established herself as a leading lady in Bollywood in the early 90s and played major roles in a plethora of films. Apart from movies, Raveena has inspired women from an early age. From adopting two daughters at the age of 21 to marrying someone who would not only love her but her children as well, Raveena has inspired many. She recently opened up on the challenges women face in the male-centric industry and also revealed how her family was always supportive of her work.

In a recent online chat with Hindustan Times, Raveena Tandon's fans also asked her a few questions. One of them asked the actor about the challenges she faced in the "male-centric" film industry. In her reply, the actor mentioned women have to work harder to an extent in whichever career they choose. They have to do so to prove that they are not only good but even better than their male counterparts.

The actor further asserted that both females and males face challenges in their careers and lives. However, men have a little easier way out. She then gave an example about her latest Netflix outing Aranyak and mentioned it is considered as women's duty to look after their families which is wrong. She stated, "In my show Aranyak, we show my character was passionate about her work, but the onus of looking after the family only comes on her. Why? Something has to change surely, but slowly."

The actor concluded her answer by sharing how her family and in-laws always supported her work. She quipped how she would never stop working and credited her in-laws for taking care of her children when she was out for work. She concluded that the rest of her family has always chipped in to let women achieve their dreams.

On Raveena Tandon's work front

Raveena Tandon was last seen in her digital debut, a web series titled Aranyak, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The actor starred alongside Parambrata Chattopadhyay and is still garnering praises for her role. She is now gearing up for the release of KGF: Chapter 2.

Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon