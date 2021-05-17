Raveena Tandon On Earning 'Nani' Tag At 46; Opens Up On Equation With Daughter

It might not be very common for a celebrity of the film industry to become a grandparent at age 44. A star to hold his distinction is Raveena Tandon, who is known for her fitness and youthful looks. The actor shared that the term ‘nani’ is usually associated with someone who might be much older than her, but she became one only due to a small age difference with her adopted daughters.

Raveena Tandon on being a nani at age 46

Raveena Tandon shared that the term ‘nani’ is often associated with someone who is 70 or 80, but she had become a nani only because there was just an 11-year gap with her eldest adopted daughter, in an interview with Miss Malini. The actor shared that she was just 21 when she had decide to adopt her late cousin’s daughters, Pooja and Chhaya and the elder one was just 11 at that time. The Andaz Apna Apna star shared that her elder daughter was like a friend, as she has also welcomed her baby now. However, at the same time, she was also a mom-life figure to her daughter in her life, and that equated to being a grandmother.

Raveena had adopted Pooja and Chhaya even before her hit Mohra (1994) had released. They were her cousin’s daughters and was not pleased with the way their guardians were treating her, so decided to adopt. One of them is an air hostess and the other an event manager, and both had become mothers now, the first one in 2019

In an earlier interview, the 46-year-old had also shared that despite being told that the daughters would be ‘baggage’ and no one would wish to marry her, film distributor Anil Thadani married her in 2004 and they have two children son Ranbirvardhan and daughter Rasha.

On the professional front, Raveena is set to feature in KGF: Chapter 2. She plays the role of an Indian Prime Minister set a few decades ago. There is no clarity on the much-anticipated movie’s release amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown-like restrictions.

