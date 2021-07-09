Raveena Tandon On Her House Becoming A 'Dr Dolittle's Home'; Here's Why

Raveena Tandon frequently shares images and videos on social media of the rescued animals and the pets she adopted. She recently posted a bunch of photos showcasing all the animals that reside at her home. Adding to it, she also stated how her house, ‘Neelaya’ has become like Dr Dolittle’s house. Numerous fans applauded her noble work for the animals and mentioned how more people should be like her.

Raveena Tandon’s rescued animals

Taking to Instagram, Raveena Tandon recently posted a series of photos with all the animals she rescued and mentioned how it was a regular thing. Speaking about them, she stated, “Neelaya, my house has become like “dr dolittle s“ home ,3 owls, one monkey , a baby bat, numerous pigeons,parakeet, kittens actually turn up right at our address to be rescued, the owls flew in , the monkey turned up on our tree, with his collar and leash dangling obviously someone had illegally kept him captive and he broke away, escaped and turned up on our doorstep, and the baby bat fell flat outa a nest on our terrace.” Stating further, she revealed how they all were successfully rehabilitated and thanked her friends from PETA India. Adding to it, she also stated how the owls were flown out at night, monkey at the forested rescue shelter, and the baby bat while the rest got all good adoptive homes.

All her fans were amazed to know how Raveena Tandon was taking care of the baby animals and praised her for her good work. Some of them also stated how they wished people had a heart like she does so that more animals could be saved.Have a look at some of the reactions to Raveena Tandon’s latest Instagram post.





Raveena Tandon’s latest update

Raveena Tandon recently made her digital debut with the Netflix series, Aranyak and is now awaiting the release of her highly-anticipated movie, KGF Chapter 2 that is slated to release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages. She will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the film alongside other talented actors namely Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Srinidhi Shetty, etc. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the release of the movie was recently postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

