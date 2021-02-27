Raveena Tandon Pens Down Appreciation Note For Daughter Rasha As She Earns A Black Belt

On Friday, actor Raveena Tandon penned down a sweet appreciation note for daughter Rasha Thadani as she earned a black belt in a martial art form Taekwondo. Sharing pictures on her Instagram handle, Raveena admired Rasha for her new achievement. The actor also went on to appreciate her daughter’s sweet and genuine gesture towards the paparazzi.

Raveena captioned her Instagram post, “Meri Beti Blackbelt! @officialrashathadani proud of you! Love the way you don’t remove your mask and are following all safety protocols! Safety first during these times of exams. Love the way you say “ kal school jaana hai” @officialrashathadani.” Within no time, fans started applauding her effort and also showered the post with heartwarming messages. While some of the fans appreciated Rasha's dedication, the others wished her the best for her future.

Apart from the pictures, Raveena also shared a video that is being adored by the fans for all good reasons. In the video, we can see Raveena Tandon's daughter posing for the paps, when a shutterbug asks her to remove her face mask. Replying to the cameraman, the 15-year-old Rasha innocently denies his request saying, "Kal School Jaana Hai." For those unaware, Rasha has also been trained for boxing. Earlier, Raveena had shared a video of her daughter practicing boxing just like a pro.

Raveena Tandon's Comeback

Veteran star Raveena has been away from the big screens for a very long time. However, Raveena Tandon's Instagram proves that the actor likes to keep her fans updated with her personal as well as her professional life. And a piece of good news for her fans is that the actor is all set to make a great comeback after almost 3 years. Raveena will be playing a pivotal role in the upcoming most-anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2.

KGF 2 will mark Raveena's second Kannada film project after the 1999 film Upendra. The big-budget drama is a sequel to the 2018 hit film KGF: Chapter 1 which featured Kannada superstar Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The new entrants in the sequel also include actor Prakash Raj and Sanjay Dutt. KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to release on July 16, 2021.

