Raveena Tandon Pens Emotional Note For Father Ravi Tandon: 'For I Am You And You Are Me'

In an unfortunate turn of events, actor Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon passed away at age 86 on Friday, February 11. Reportedly, the veteran producer suffered from age-related ailments and transitioned to a heavenly abode at his Juhu residence in Mumbai. Now, just a day after the saddening incident, Raveena Tandon took to social media to pen down a heartfelt tribute to her late father.

The open letter shared by Raveena cites how the star can longer hold her father in her arms, however, she opines that he will always remain close to her heart as she expresses, 'For I am you and you are me.'

Raveena Tandon's open letter for father Ravi

In her latest post, Raveena Tandon shares how all that's valuable means nothing as compared to her father Ravi Tandon. She articulates, "I do not hold you in my arms and press you close to my heart, yet feel these things. When you are hurt, I feel your pain, when you sorrow I share your tears, and when you laugh there is joy in me. All the things you were once part of me - your blood, your bones, your flesh. You are part of the dream I was that still remains. You are the proof that once I moved and walked the earth. You are my legacy to the world, the most precious that I could borrow. All the values are as nothing when compared with you."

Further, the star continues, "In your time there will be many wonders. The distant corners of the earth will be a moment's journey, the deepest ocean, the highest mountain, perhaps even the stars themselves will be within the reach of your fingers. And yet all these miracles wil be nothing when compared with the miracle of you. For you are the miracle of my continuing flesh. You are the link that joins me with tomorrow, the link in the chain the spreads from time beginning to time never ending." The open letter concludes with a poignant conclusion that states, "I live in the hearts of those who remember me. And to live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die."

This comes just a day after Raveena Tandon took to social media to share a series of throwback photos with her father. In her previous note, she wrote, "You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go."

(Image: Instagram/@OfficialRaveenaTandon)