Raveena Tandon Performs Last Rites Of Her Father And Film Director Ravi Tandon; Watch

Actor Raveena Tandon's father breathed his last on Friday, February 11. Tandon shared the news via social media and penned a heartfelt tribute for the departed soul. The actor's father passed away at the age of 86 due to age-related issues. Recalling some beautiful memories, she also shared a series of pictures featuring herself and her father. Breaking gender stereotypes, Raveena carried out the last rites of her late father.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tandon dropped a trail of pictures with her father and penned a heartfelt note that read, "You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa."

While many fans of the actor mourned the demise and sent condolences via the comment section, celebrities like Namrata Shirodkar as well as Juhi Chawla also reacted to the news. Juhi wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti".

Raveena Tandon breaks gender stereotype

Breaking the stereotype, the Aranyak actor carried the bier at her father's funeral. Her husband Anil Thadani and other family members accompanied her during the same. Raveena also took part in other rituals as she bid a final goodbye to her father. According to Hindu traditions, a woman isn't allowed to touch or hold the biew, but proving it a myth, Raveena demonstrated a very strong front by taking part in her father's rites. A video went viral on social media in which the actor can be seen teary-eyed as she bid an emotional adieu to her father.

Ravi Tandon has directed a suspense drama, Anhonee with Sanjeev Kumar; Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil's Nazrana; Jhoota Kahin Ka with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor; Amitabh Bachchan-starrer crime thriller Majboor, multi-starrer films Khuddaar and Zindagi, among others.

Raveena Tandon on the work front

On the work front, Aranyak marked the digital debut of Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon. The show also starred Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ashutosh Rana in major roles. Meghna Malik and Zakir Hussain played pivotal roles as well. The show's plot revolved around SHO Kasturi Dogra, who joined hands with her colleague Angad Malik, to solve a murder mystery that involved several politicians.

