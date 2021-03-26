Raveena Tandon Pleased To Watch Parineeti's 'Saina', Calls It A 'must Watch For Children'

Actress Raveena Tandon who recently had the privilege of watching the latest sports drama Saina based on the life of a famous badminton player took to Twitter and praised its storyline. Amazed by the acting done by actress Parineeti Chopra who is seen playing the titular role, Raveena thanked the actress for making all proud of her. The senior actress wrote in her post that the film is a must-watch for the children who will get to learn a lot from it.

Raveena Tandon is in awe of film Saina

The actress felt a complete delight in watching the film and was bowled over with the fantastic acting by the younger version of Saina which was played by Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye. Sharing her experience of watching the film, Raveen wrote, " Just had the pleasure of seeing #saina ! What a fantastically made movie! Fantastic performances by lil Saina- played by a real junior champion #naishakaurbatwe , and of course @ParineetiChopra you did us proud! Effortlessly played! @NSaina. A must-watch for our children!"

The appreciation post by Raveena received love from the ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. Saina responded to the post and wrote, "Thank u so much" with several heart-face emoticons. Earlier, in the day the film also received appreciation from Parineeti's younger sister and global sensation Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka expressed her pride in watching her sister doing well in her career and wrote, " Proud of you Parineeti Chopra, Cannot wait to watch it. "

Thank u so much ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ https://t.co/6xBB7VEKFc — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 25, 2021



Saina traces the journey of Saina Nehwal’s rise from a humble background, driven by ambition to just ‘smash’ her opponents, to becoming one of the most successful athletes in the country. Right from the encouragement shown by her parents during her growing up days to her coach helping her bag an Olympic bronze medal, among other achievements. The movie is helmed by actor-director Amole Gupte.

(Image credit: Instagram/ Facebook/ PTI)