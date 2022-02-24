Raveena Tandon Posts PM Modi's Condolence Letter For Her Late Father, Director Ravi Tandon

The sudden demise of Raveena Tandon's father, Ravi Tandon, has left the actor in a state of shock. Raveena, who shared a close bond with her father remembered the latter on his 'terhvin', the thirteenth day since the demise and as per Hindu traditions, it is considered as the final day of mourning. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condoled the demise of the late director.

PM Modi condoles the demise of Ravi Tandon

Taking to her Twitter handle, Raveena Tandon shared some of the pictures featuring Ravi Tandon and herself. With this, she also paid a heartfelt tribute for him as she tweeted, "Today being Papa’s terhvin” the 13 days, they say, this is the day when the soul finally leaves all attachments and rests in his heavenly abode." The actor further continued, "I thank all of you for the outpouring of love for him and support for us. A gentleman director. He was and is, truly Loved." The post also included PM Modi's condolnce letter for Ravi Tandon.

Today being Papa’s terhvin” the 13 day,they say,this is the day when the soul finally leaves all attachments and rests in his heavenly abode.I thank all of you for the outpouring of love for him and support for us.A gentleman director.He was and is,truly Loved. pic.twitter.com/rub5FpfUnH — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 24, 2022

Raveena Tandon remembers her father

Remembring her father, Raveena recently shared a lengthy yet emotional note which read that how valuable means nothing as compared to her father Ravi Tandon. She wrote, "I do not hold you in my arms and press you close to my heart, yet feel these things. When you are hurt, I feel your pain, when you sorrow I share your tears, and when you laugh there is joy in me. All the things you were once part of me - your blood, your bones, your flesh."

Adding to it, she wrote, "You are part of the dream I was that still remains. You are the proof that once I moved and walked the earth. You are my legacy to the world, the most precious that I could borrow. All the values are as nothing when compared with you."

