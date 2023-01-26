Raveena Tandon Reacts On Being Conferred With Padma Shri; 'Recognises 30 Years Of Work'

Raveena Tandon will be bestowed with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India, as announced by the government of India on Thursday (January 25). Reacting to the news, Raveena dedicated this award to her late father and film producer Ravi Tandon and expressed her gratitude to the fans.

Speaking to Republic World, the actress said, "This award encapsulates, recognises and appreciates the work I have done in the last 30 years. I want to thank my audience."

"The audience accepted me in all avatars with open arms. They have given me a lot of love over the years. They appreciated me. It really feels special to receive this honor. I will keep doing hard work and never stop," she added.

Raveena was chosen as a delegate at the W20

In other news, the 'Mohra' actress was recently chosen as a delegate at the W20, the women empowerment engagement wing, at G20 India’s Presidency.

Emphasising her work towards women Raveena said, "I have always worked for women empowerment, a cause which is extremely close to my heart."

Raveena Tandon made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with 'Patthar Ke Phool' and went on to work in several films like 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Mohra', 'Diwale', 'Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi', among others.

Zakir Hussain will be awarded Padma Vibhushan

Besides Tandon, the government announced tabla maestro Zakir Hussain as the recipient of Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour. Singers Suman Kalyanpur and Vani Jairam were conferred with Padma Bhushan, and presented for distinguished service of a high order.

On the work front, Raveena will be seen next in Arbaz Khan's production 'Patna Shukla'. She will also be a part of the second season of 'Aranyak'.