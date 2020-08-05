Raveena Tandon Recalls 90s Era In Bollywood & Label Of 'arrogance' For Bruising Male Egos

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon spoke to a leading entertainment portal about her experience with campism in the film industry in the 90s and revealed that people thought she was arrogant because she wouldn't conform to the rules of the industry. She said that nasty things were written about her by female journalists when she wouldn't fulfil any whims of her male co-stars. She also expressed her disappointment over female journalists who didn’t stand by her, and were essentially the stooges of popular male actors.

In the interview, the actor said that she didn't have godfathers or was part of any camp in the film industry. None of the heroes were promoting her personally because she didn't have an affair with them for roles. She recalled that many a times, she would be considered arrogant for not doing what was expected of her by the hero of the film.

The 'Mohra' star also revealed that she never lashed out at anyone for writing mean things about her and was aware of the fact that somebody's ego was bruised due to her decision to stand up for herself. Raveena's explosive revelations about Bollywood gangs and camps come after the unfortunate death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput initiated the much-needed conversation about nepotism and unfair practices in the Hindi film industry.

What's next for Raveena Tandon?

One of the top actors of the 90s, Raveena Tandon has been a judge on a dance reality TV show and was last seen in the Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana in a brief appearance in one of the songs. The National award-winning actor was last seen on the big screen in Ashtar Sayed's thriller Maatr and Onir's Shab in 2017.

The celebrated actor is now reportedly set to venture into scriptwriting for her home production AA Films. According to a news publication, Raveena has written the scripts of four projects that are most likely to release on the digital platform. Raveena Tandon will play the role of a politician in the second instalment of the Yash starrer action thriller KGF franchise.

