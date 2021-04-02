Raveena Tandon Recalls Flying In 2020 With Precautions, Talks About Rising COVID-19 Cases

Actor Raveena Tandon, who’s gearing up for one of the most-anticipated movies titled KGF: Chapter 2, took to Instagram on Friday morning and recalled how she used to travel in 2020. She dropped a video that gave a peek into her ‘paranoia’ while travelling in a flight. Raveena, all masked and covered, was seen spraying sanitiser on her flight table. Sharing the same, she wrote, “My Paranoia, but rightfully so. Throwback December 2020, flying in times of Corona, sanitised world, safer than sorry.”

Tandon urged fans to keep wearing their masks and mentioned that India reported the highest jump in the cases on April 1. “Let’s be careful for our own safety and the safety of others. You might even just be a carrier so please be careful around people,” wrote Raveena in her caption.

Raveena recalls travelling in the times of Coronavirus

The actor often keeps sharing throwback pictures. Earlier, she posted a throwback picture from the 1990s with designer Manish Malhotra and wrote, "So many years of a beautiful friendship." In the pic, the duo was all smiles as they made quirky faces. Raveena added, "Love you just, Manish." Even on her father, Ravi Tandon's birthday, she shared a bunch of B&W photos. She went on to call him her first love, hero and inspiration. On Afeefa Suleman Nadiadwala's birthday as well, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor posted old pics. She penned a lengthy note and went on to call the former a rock, tigress, super mom, sister, daughter and friend for a lifetime.

On the work front, Raveena is awaiting the release of her movie, KGF: Chapter 2. It was on Yash's birthday when the makers were supposed to unveil its teaser. However, they planned a surprise for fans and released the clip just a day ahead of the star's special day. Hombale Films unveiled the video of the movie and wrote, "A promise was once made, that promise will be kept!." Last year in October, Raveena shared her first look from the movie. In it, she will be seen playing the role of Ramika Sen. "The gavel to brutality" was written on the poster.